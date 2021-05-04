The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by VTB Capital to “Sell”

VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.92.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $14,370,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.