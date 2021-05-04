The New York Times (NYT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect The New York Times to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

