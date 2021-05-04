The ODP (ODP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The ODP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The ODP has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

