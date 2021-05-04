The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.800-9.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SHW opened at $277.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.47 and a 200-day moving average of $244.95. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $172.32 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.65.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

