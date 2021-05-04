The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Timken in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.25.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

TKR stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. The Timken has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,660. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Timken by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.