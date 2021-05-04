The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $11,615,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 650,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,012,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $66,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $81,152,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

