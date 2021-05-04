The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 43.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,666 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after buying an additional 2,585,915 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

