The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

