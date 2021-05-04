The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,070 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 225.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

