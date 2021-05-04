TheStreet Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

