THETA (THETA) Market Cap Achieves $10.40 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $10.40 or 0.00019304 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $10.40 billion and approximately $510.56 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00080101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.01 or 0.00863126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.40 or 0.09836539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00100247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

