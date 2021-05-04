Thore Cash Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $66,739.46 and $137,613.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00575056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002490 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

