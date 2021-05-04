Tidewater (TDW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tidewater to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,589. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.89. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

