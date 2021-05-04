Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter.

TIPT stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,890. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $307.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,363.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,306.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $484,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

