TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (PACE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter.

NYSE:PACE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

