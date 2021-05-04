TPI Composites (TPIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

