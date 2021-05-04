Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.050-7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.40 billion-$11.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.88 billion.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.45. 25,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.40.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.