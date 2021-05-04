Traders Buy Large Volume of Mesoblast Call Options (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,669 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,144% compared to the typical daily volume of 536 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

