Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 590 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

QGEN stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

