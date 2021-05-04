Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.69 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $274,721.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00071057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.53 or 0.00861527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,578.29 or 0.10001040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00100462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

