Transcodium Trading Down 11.3% This Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $197,150.19 and $1,411.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00079161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00067835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.55 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.73 or 0.10046924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

