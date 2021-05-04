Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.64% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 2,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 million, a PE ratio of 211.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

