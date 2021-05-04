TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $375.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.