Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.09. Tredegar shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

