TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

