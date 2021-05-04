Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.75 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.46.

TRIN opened at $14.59 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $7,460,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $8,615,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $8,717,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

