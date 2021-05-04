Triple-S Management (GTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Triple-S Management has set its FY 2021

Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $969.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of GTS opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $587.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

