Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$132.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$133.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE TSU traded up C$1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$134.42. 61,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$40.29 and a 52 week high of C$135.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.38.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 5.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

