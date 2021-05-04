trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

TRVG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

