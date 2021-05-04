TrueCar (TRUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. TrueCar has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $459.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

