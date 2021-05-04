Truist Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Truist from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

