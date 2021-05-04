Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.77 on Monday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.