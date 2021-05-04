Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $135.40. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,350 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

