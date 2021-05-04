Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

