Truist Securiti Comments on Comcast Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comcast in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cable giant will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.57 on Monday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $259.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

