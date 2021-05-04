Truist Securiti Weighs in on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.63 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,411,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,549,000 after buying an additional 1,264,742 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders sold a total of 107,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,233 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

