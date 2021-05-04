Tucows (TCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.
TCX stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tucows has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
