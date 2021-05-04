Tucows (TCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Get Tucows alerts:

TCX stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tucows has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $325,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,933.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $114,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $580,824. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.