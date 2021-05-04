Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 8,546.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

