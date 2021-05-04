Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Hits $0.0286

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 78.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $683,666.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 164% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.00851436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,476.92 or 0.09798817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00099269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046779 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

