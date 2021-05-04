Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 4,760 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $434.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

