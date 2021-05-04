Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $51,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $359.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.78 and its 200-day moving average is $351.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.73 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.24 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

