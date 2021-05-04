Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 8.7%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $328.66 and last traded at $328.66. 49,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,095,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -115.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.78 and its 200-day moving average is $351.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

