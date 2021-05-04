Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

