Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $62.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.53.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,273. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,664 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.