Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $428.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.92 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

