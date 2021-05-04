Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Update

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $3,660,133.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

NYSE TYL opened at $428.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.06. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $308.92 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

