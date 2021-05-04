UBS Group Lowers Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. Rexel has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.5465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

