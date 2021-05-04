UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,997. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

