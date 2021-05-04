UMH Properties (UMH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts expect UMH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $926.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

