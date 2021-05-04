Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

